LOWVILLE — As flooding continues to subside from the impact of post-Tropical Cyclone Fred in some areas of southern Lewis County yesterday, farms and flatlands in Glenfield, Martinsburg and Lowville near the Black River remain under watch by the National Weather Service and more roads have closed.
The Black River reached its highest level in Boonville of 10.2 feet overnight, but was down to 10 feet at 6 a.m. according to the service’s warning. Low lying areas near to the river in Jefferson and Oneida Counties could also be impacted. The river’s flooding threshold is 10 feet, the NWS said.
That flooding has already been seen with the closure of Blue Street in the hamlet of Glenfield and East Martinsburg Road in the town of Martinsburg, bringing the number of closed or partially closed roads and bridges to 20.
Only East Road between Denley and Kerwin Roads in the town of Leyden has been completely re-opened. Kosterville Road has one lane of traffic open according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The roads still closed from yesterday include:
— Shibley Road including the bridge, Lyonsdale
— Burdick’s Crossing Road, Lyonsdale
— Norton Road, Lyonsdale
— River Road, Wildcat Road, Norton Bridge, Lyonsdale
— Murphy Road and Davis Bridge, Lyonsdale
— Statzer Road, West Leyden
— Bauer Road, Boonville
— State Route 12D and Gulf Road to the Oneida County line, Leyden/Boonville
— Gulf Road, Leyden
— East Road between Denley and Kerwin Roads, Leyden
— Domser Road, Leyden
— Stuckie Road, Leyden
— Digler Road,Leyden
— Cone Road, Leyden
— Hines Road, Leyden
— Fitch Road, Leyden
— Thayer-Hill Road, Leyden
Agers Falls Recreational Area, a popular destination near Lyons Falls, is also closed because of the deluge. Emergency Services Director Bob Mackenzie said his day started at 5:30 a.m. yesterday and ended at about 9:30 p.m., most of which was spent in his truck going from crisis to crisis. An emergency headquarters was set up at the Constableville Fire Hall, but his time was limited there.
“It was just a cumbersome day, definitely challenging, but all of the volunteer agencies and law enforcement did a great job,” Mr. Mackenzie said, “We got a remarkable amount of rain over the past couple days and it was really the runoff from the Tug Hill Plateau that caused our situation yesterday... We had two large rivers (the Black River and the Moose River) converging. It was just a remarkable event for this time of year, that’s for sure.”
In addition to the seven people rescued in Port Leyden in the morning by DEC Ranger air boat, there were four more in the same general area on Martin Drive in Port Leyden later in the day.
Volunteer fire fighters were tasked with answering the inundation of resident calls about flooded basements, downed trees and other property damage concerns followed by “neighbor checks” called in by concerned residents.
Mr. Mackenzie said flooding today in the flatlands is more like a typical spring flood, not nearly as monumental as yesterday’s water load.
The flooding advisory for the Black River ended at noon.
