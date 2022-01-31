LOWVILLE — Almost all work has been completed on a new roof structure at The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter’s Progress Industries building at 7688 Forest Ave. The bulk of the work was finished before the winter weather arrived, with the new roof already installed.
The Arc held a capital campaign in 2021 called ‘Raise the Roof’ asking for the community to help financially support the initiative, which included structural improvements and a new roof. Progress Industries is the business operation of The Arc, Oneida-Lewis, employing people with and without disabilities through contracted work with local and national companies.
“This vital renovation ensures our building remains a safe and efficient location for the people we support and all employees throughout all four seasons we experience here in the north country,” said Arc Executive Director of Business Enterprises Chad Hartwig, adding “the new roof’s impact has been immediate, and we give many thanks to all who were involved in any way to help make this project a reality.”
While the project’s total cost exceeded $280,000, The Arc raised nearly $70,000 to help defray costs. It received grants of $25,000 from The McSweeney Foundation and a matching $25,000 grant from The Cloudsplitter Foundation. Many other businesses and organizations also supported this project, including the Rome D.C. Chapter, NYSARC, Northern Credit Union, Clifford Fuel Company, Joe Tahan’s Furniture, QuibicaAMF Worldwide, Forest Finds Thrift Shop, Beaver Valley Methodist Church, Sons of American Legion Post 162 and countless generous members of our local communities.
The Arc plans to host a building naming event after the final 10% of the project is completed in the spring.
Donations are still being accepted through the organization’s website, www.thearcolc.org, or by mailing a check to Attn: Raise the Roof, 245 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.
The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter is a non-profit human services agency accredited by the Council on Quality and Leadership International that provides advocacy and services for people with developmental disabilities in Oneida and Lewis counties. For more information about The Arc, visit www.thearcolc.org, or call 315-927-0140.
