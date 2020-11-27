HARRISVILLE — To celebrate the northern most part of Lewis County, a welcome sign has been installed on the side of the Harrisville Free Library.
The initiative by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce sought to put murals throughout the county to promote tourism. Originally the chamber had thought to commission murals but decided on the more cost-efficient vinyl signage mounted on a wooden frame.
According to chamber director Kristin Aucter, the purpose of mural initiative is to show pride in individual communities.
“We want to celebrate what they contribute to Lewis County,” the director said, noting the chamber worked with members of the community on the design.
Although the county-wide project will focus on wide areas, the committee for the first project wanted to utilize the name of the hamlet instead of the town of Diana.
Last year the village of Harrisville dissolved into the township.
Assistant library director Pamela Conlin, a member of the committee, said people feel pride in Harrisville which is the largest community in the town.
“It’s our identity,” she said. “To all those who live here it will always be Harrisville.”
Ms. Conlin said the library board had sought to replace the deteriorating painting on the side of the library at 8209 Main St.
“The chamber approached us,” Ms. Conlin said. “They had been looking for space — it was a perfect fit.”
Business owners, organization representative and members of the community brainstormed to come up with the design with input from the chamber.
“The chamber wanted a cohesive look throughout the county,” she said.
“The mural shows what they bring to the table — what the hamlet represents,” Mrs. Aucter said.
In the end the committee incorporated into the sign the school with its mascot pirate, wildlife with two deer, the Oswegatchie River which flows through the hamlet along with the island gazebo, loons to represent Lake Bonaparte, snowmobiling and maple syrup production.
“We hope that people would travel through here and people who live here enjoy it,” the committee member said. “It will make for a great photo op and as a welcome to the community.”
Herb Frost, owner of Arborcare Tree Service, volunteered his time and equipment to install the 16- by 40-foot vinyl sign.
Future murals will go up over the next few years tentatively in Croghan, Copenhagen, Osceola and Brantingham depending on space each community is willing and able to have utilized for the project.
