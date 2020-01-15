LOWVILLE — Local organizations and businesses combined resources to buy a new van and trailer for the Lowville Food Pantry.
A Lions Club International Foundation grant and donations from the local club and businesses made the purchase possible, according to the club.
A ceremony commemorating the donation will be held at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Essenlohr Motors, 7393 Utica Blvd., when the keys will be handed over to representatives of the pantry.
