LOWVILLE — Village residents who ignore sidewalks when they park their vehicles, blocking them for use by pedestrians, are likely to be ticketed in the near future.
The village board amended the local code regarding sidewalks — specifically, keeping them clear of snow, ice, debris, overhanging branches and encroaching vegetation — to include language that forbids “automobiles, trucks, trailers, motor homes, motorcycles, snowmobiles and all terrain vehicles … (from being) parked or stopped on any sidewalks within the village of Lowville at any time.”
Police Chief Randy L. Roggie said that an issue in the past “with a couple of tractor-trailers” obstructing sidewalks among other vehicles led to the law update.
Within the next two weeks, local law enforcement will start writing tickets for anyone violating the code.
“I want to give the public ample time … to become aware of it. I’m not out to hammer parking tickets. I’m out to get people not to do it,” Chief Roggie said. “We’ll try to do education before they (officers) do enforcement.”
Chief Roggie and Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said that there are many people who walk in the village who can be forced to walk in the street when sidewalks are blocked, creating a safety risk for the walkers.
