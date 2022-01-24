New websites for towns of Wilna, Denmark go live

Mickey Dietrich, River Area Council of Government circuit rider, has announced that new websites for the towns of Wilna and Denmark are up and running through the RACOG site.

The Wilna site is at wilna.racog.org, and Denmark is at denmark.racog.org.

Included on the sites are meeting minutes and agendas, contact information and notices.

