LOWVILLE — Lewis County legislative committees have approved a new list of goals for this year after successfully meeting the vast majority of those highlighted for 2022.
Meeting the goals, however, did not in most cases mean completing the project or finalizing legislation, so they remain in place for this year as well.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche said many of last year’s goals were about “moving things forward” or getting started being that they would require two or three years to complete.
“We were very intentional about plugging (the goals) into (the board’s schedule) and tracking them and making sure we kept on them,” he said. “It’s not about taking out the legislator’s ability to drive the agenda and the conversation, but if you can get everyone to agree on the direction of the agenda and the conversation, then you can be much more intentional about it,”
Last year was the first time a specific list of goals was created by each committee and used as a tool to ensure the major issues that needed to be addressed were not lost in the shuffle of the month-to-month issues that also arise and require legislator attention.
Of the 19 goals set in 2022, eight were completed, 10 were met but are also included for this year as the relevant projects go into their next phases and get completed, and one was not yet addressed.
— A 2022 goal to fund the $50 million worth of construction projects at county buildings including the new surgical pavilion for the Lewis County Health System’s hospital was met as was a second goal, for the board to monitor the work as it rolled out in all four locations, which continues this year. All construction is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
— The board approved the new logo and overall branding plan for the county included in a goal last year, however the new website that was also part of that goal will be launched shortly.
— The board was successful in forming a special committee to assess the volunteer staffing challenges faced by Emergency Medical Services in the county as intended. Mr. Piche said the committee met several times last year and once last month. This year, the goal is to implement their findings and diminish the problem.
— Exploring the possibility of a countywide water project was on the to-do list last year which led to the targeting of three projects — in Copenhagen and the towns of Lowville and Watson — for potential county support that continue to be on the list this year.
— Hiring a lobbyist to help further the county’s agenda for ATV-friendly legislation in Albany — like increasing weight limit for side-by-side UTVs — was accomplished last year and the contractor began work that will continue toward the introduction of a new bill.
— Recommendations of last year’s Agriculture Sustainability Study including the possibility of a value-added manufacturing plant will continue to be discussed and analyzed.
— Moving forward an endeavor on the county’s radar for about 20 years, the Rails to Trails project, was a priority among the county’s goals and will continue to be, Mr. Piche said, for a number of years to come. With the county’s purchase of the rail corridors underway, moving the project forward this year will likely involve bringing in consultants to move into the steps because, according to Mr. Piche, the county “has a lot going on and good resources, but we don’t have a lot of capacity” in staffing.
— Like many neighboring counties, Lewis has struggled to find temporary housing for residents and housing for homeless people so finding options to fill those needs was another high-priority goal last year. A housing needs study was completed and a special committee formed recommended three sites for a county-owned facility. This year, legislators will select an option, pursue grant funding and ultimately, get “shovels in the ground for 2023.”
— The board set out to improve the child care opportunities in the county and have created a program that has caused other counties to follow their leads involving a mixture of training programs, helping people to set up home child care businesses and funding retention bonuses to child care workers. More work in this area is a continuing goal for this year.
The only 2022 goal that was not met or even addressed was “to explore mental health training for law enforcement officers,” a need which resulted from discussions around police reform measures.
“There was a lot going on. We just simply didn’t get to it,” Mr. Piche said. The goal has been carried over on this year’s list.
New goals this year include:
— Negotiating a way to increase the Sheriff’s Office recreation patrol on trails through a “legislative driven initiative between elected officials” instead of a special committee;
— Determining the best use for empty office space in the County Courthouse building that will exist after all of the construction projects are completed and departments move to their new office spaces including the possibility of moving 911 dispatch from the Public Safety Building into the space;
— Looking into the formation of a county-wide District Court to alleviate the municipal pressures of town courts;
— Rolling out the state-required Mediation Assisted Treatment for addiction in the jail;
— Facilitating the next use of the former Glenfield Elementary School it purchased to temporarily house human services departments while their offices are being renovated;
— Supporting the implementation of the Community Health Improvement Plan propose by Public Health last year;
— Enhancing policies controlling where large solar projects can be developed “to protect our agricultural legacy” by limiting the good farming land that is used, according to Mr. Piche;
— Reaching out to Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties about the possibility of forming a “tri-county land bank” to make use of “tools” the state has provided to help counties with zombie and run-down properties.
“To date, the north country has not taken this tool out of the tool box,” Mr. Piche said. “It’s a big thing and Lewis County can’t do it on its own.”
Goals completed last year also included hiring a purchasing director and establishing purchasing policies; rolling out their plan for the American Rescue Plan funding received; continuing to support the Public Health pandemic response; and releasing a series of videos focused on decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges.
The $3.5 million broadband expansion program the county has been implementing was not under a specific goal, however it will continue this year and is likely to be completed.
Mr. Piche said he is proud of the work completed under and beyond the goals like the expansion of public transportation and broadband services among other programs.
“I think what we’re doing (as a county) is great,” he said. “We have a team of awesome department heads and county employees that work on all of this stuff. I have the fun job of pulling it together and watching it come together, but the hard work is done by folks who work for the county.”
