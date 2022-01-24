LOWVILLE — A New York City man plead guilty on Monday to federal drug trafficking charges after trafficking heroin and cocaine to Lewis County, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
According to a prepared statement provided by federal attorneys, Shakespeare Cruz, 48, admitted that he distributed multiple kilograms of heroin along with cocaine from 2014 through January 2019 before further admitting that he and his co-conspirators arranged for the drugs to be taken from New York City to Lewis County.
Mr. Cruz agreed to forfeit $200,000, which reflects the proceeds of the drug trafficking activity.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 1, in Syracuse where Mr. Cruz faces a minimum term of incarceration of 10 years, with a maximum of lifetime imprisonment. Along with incarceration, Mr. Cruz also faces a fine of up to $10 million and a term of supervised release after any term of incarceration of at least five years and up to life.
Mr. Cruz was previously indicted on the drug trafficking charges back in May 2020.
According to previous reports, Mr. Cruz had been released from prison in 2013 for a felony drug sale conviction and completed post-release supervision by 2018.
The case is currently under investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the state police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lewis County District Attorney’s Office.
