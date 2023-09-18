LOWVILLE — For the first time since the pandemic, first responders, law enforcement and crime and drug prevention agencies and community members came together for the Lewis County Night Out at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
Several agencies including the host NRCIL — Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter, Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4H, Lewis County Public Health/Suicide Prevention Coalition, Lewis County STOP-DWI and Lewis County Office for the Aging provided information on their services Sept. 15.
In recent years, the event has also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as well as flight crashed in Pennsylvania. In addition, those lost to addiction were remembered this year.
“NRCIL was so happy to host the Lewis County Night Out event as it has not been held since 2019, it was great to celebrate Penny and Nick and unify agencies, community members and our supportive law enforcement and emergency management teams — we are blessed to live in Lewis County,” said Karen Boliver, NRCIL associate director.
During the opening ceremony, two community members — Penny Moser and Nick Altmire were recognized for their service to the community. In the past the first responders, notable agencies, local Police K-9s, therapy dogs and their handlers have been honored.
Mrs. Moser organized the National Night Out at it’s inception in Lewis County and later when it changed to be Lewis County Night Out in 2016.
“Penny was the consistent leader, continually shining the light on others — not wanting any attention on her,” said Mrs. Boliver, noting tonight was Mrs. Moser’s time to shine. “Thank you for your leadership and dedication to youth services in Lewis County.”
Mrs. Moser said she was humbled by the honor as she is more used to working “behind the scenes.”
“Thank yo to Karen and the NRCIL team for understanding the importance of continuing the annual Lewis County Night Out event designed to heighten crime and drug prevention and police/community partnerships,” said Mrs. Moser. “Our community needs this event more than ever.”
The honoree said she shares the honor with “others who helped to make prior Lewis County Night Out events a huge success,” including her fellow honoree, Scott Mathys, Mike Leviker, Jim and Beth Monnat, Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, Legislator Phil Hathway, her husband Bryan who played McGruff the Crime Prevention Dog for a number of years, Randy Schell and the participating law enforcement and prevention awareness agencies,
Mr. Altmire, owner of linkinglewiscounty.com was credited with “ensuring that Lewis County agencies, organization, municipalities and other groups had a platform to disperse important information, event details, emergency information and more to our communities in a timely and reliable manner” said Mrs. Boliver.
Mr. Altmire said the event was one his favorites and he appreciated being recognized for “doing his job.”
Following the opening ceremony, there was a K9 demonstration by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. Attendees had the opportunity to see a variety of law enforcement equipment from ATVs to scuba gear. There was also the opportunity to obtain free Safe Child ID Cards provided by the Lowville Police Department.
Stewart’s Shop provided free hot dogs, chips, soda and water to attendees which were served by NRCIL staff.
