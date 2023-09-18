LOWVILLE — For the first time since the pandemic, first responders, law enforcement and crime and drug prevention agencies and community members came together for the Lewis County Night Out at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

Several agencies including the host NRCIL — Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter, Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4H, Lewis County Public Health/Suicide Prevention Coalition, Lewis County STOP-DWI and Lewis County Office for the Aging provided information on their services Sept. 15.

