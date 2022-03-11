TURIN — No injuries were reported following a two-story house fire in the town of Turin on Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from Lewis County Emergency Management, a passerby reported a fire at 4604 East Road with visible flames and smoke shortly after 2 p.m.
The residence, a total loss, is owned by Lucas S. Weaver and Ellen J. Waite, according to Lewis County property records. The press release said the building was insured.
Turin Fire Department responded, with mutual aid from Constableville, Martinsburg and Glenfield fire departments.
The American Red Cross said it is offering financial assistance and emotional support to one adult and two children younger than 10 years old.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
