CROGHAN — Before fire crews could arrive at 6570 Baker Rd., the house was already engulfed in flames.
According to the Lewis County Emergency Department’s news release on the blaze, the home belonging to Kevin Kampnich was severely damaged and the contents were destroyed.
The Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, first on the scene after the call came in at about 10:15 p.m., was assisted by fire crews from Castorland, New Bremen and Beaver Falls.
Crews were working at the scene for four hours.
No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries reported.
The Croghan Fire Department Auxiliary, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the state police and National Grid were also on the scene.
The incident is under investigation. No further details were provided.
