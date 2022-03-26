LOWVILLE — The village’s 2022-23 budget does not require a tax hike for property owners, but it does go over the state’s tax cap.
As a matter of procedure, the village board held a public hearing prior to passing the resolution required to override the tax cap — the maximum that can be collected from property taxes without the vote by trustees — during its monthly meeting last week.
“The village is consolidating the justice court with the town (of Lowville) and that’s what’s causing it. It’s a one-time thing,” Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said.
The tax cap is calculated by each municipality through an equation that includes, among other data, the previous year’s tax levy; payments in lieu of taxes for the past and coming years; the proposed tax levy for the new year’s budget; and services provided by the taxing jurisdiction, according to the state Comptroller’s Office website.
The “transfer of services,” as it’s referred to by the state, resulted in a recalculation that raised the cap.
The village’s tax cap for the new fiscal year is $1,717,899. The amount in property taxes the village anticipates collecting next year is $1,738,494 — $20,595 over the limit.
The cap for the current fiscal year ending on May 31 was $1,705,394.
The comptroller’s office calculated the decrease in service provided by the village due to the transfer of the justice court at about $40,000.
Mr. Beagle said that while the village’s tax cap increased, the town’s cap is expected to be lower in its next budget.
The property tax rate will remain at 9.46% but the tax levy is expected to increase by about $15,000 from the actual 2022 levy of $1,723,355, to $1,738,494 due to an increase in property assessments.
The only other revenue increase anticipated in the proposed budget is a $10,000 jump in the budgeted utility receipts from $44,000 last year, although receipts are anticipated to be at about $68,000 by the end of the fiscal year on May 31.
The total revenue in 2022-23 is expected to be $2.18 million, up from the 2021-22 budgeted amount of $2.09 million. The budget document indicates the actual revenue for the current year will be $2.5 million by the end of the fiscal year.
Spending in 2022-23 is expected to increase from $2.23 million budgeted for the current fiscal year to $2.25 million.
According to Mr. Beagle, a new police vehicle, an increase in fuel costs and a jump in charges by Double Play Community Center to bring staff members up to new minimum wages are the biggest spending jumps anticipated next year at $58,000, $17,500 and $19,000, respectively.
Areas with less funding budgeted include street maintenance, with a $22,000 drop, and snow removal, with a decrease of $13,000. Money budgeted for the current fiscal year is projected to be under spent by about $30,000 on street maintenance and $20,000 for snow removal by May 31.
“It’s pretty much a bare-bones budget with no tax increase in the coming year,” Mr. Beagle said. “We figure the people out there are getting hit in the pocket between fuel oil, natural gas, heating gas, groceries — let’s try to give them a little break someplace.”
Mr. Beagle said the $69,406 shortfall in the budget will be covered by the village’s reserve funds rather than instituting a tax increase.
The current fiscal year was expected to result in $135,612 budgetary shortfall in the general fund, however, information provided in the new budget document indicates increased revenue is likely to cause a surplus of about $165,000 by May 31.
The village has separate budgets for its water and sewer service funds.
Under the water budget, there is expected to be a $79,000 increase in spending on the water purification process, which is the driver for a bump from $1.21 million to $1.28 million in spending for 2022-23.
Revenue is anticipated to also increase by about $10,000 from $1.38 million to $1.39 million.
The proposed budget forecasts a $108,617 surplus next year.
An increase in debt service is the main cause of increased expenditures in the proposed sewer budget from $1.2 million to $1.27 million, but revenue is expected to jump from $1.28 million to $1.3 million in part due to a rate increase that was approved at the end of last year and will be seen in the November billing cycle for residents and businesses.
The village has a project to create groundwater wells and the second phase of a sewer improvement project this summer.
The public hearing on the 2022-23 budgets will be held at 4 p.m. April 6 at the Lowville Village Office, 5535 Bostwick St.
