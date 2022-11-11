LOWVILLE — Lewis County tax rates will remain steady in 2023 with the help of a bump in both overall taxable property value and revenue growth expected to outpace the spending increase.
According to the tentative 2023 budget crafted by county manager Ryan M. Piche, treasurer Eric J. Virkler and their teams, the 10.3% spending increase from $53.72 million this year to $59.28 million next year, will be covered by a projected 13.8% increase in revenue — from $33.94 million this year to $38.63 million next — including a tax levy jump from $17.81 million to $18.79 million.
The tax rate, despite remaining at $7.54 per $100,000 of taxable property, will bring in $982,878 more for the county because of an increase in the overall taxable property value next year from about $2.36 billion to $2.49 billion.
In his budget summary, Mr. Piche noted that the revenue bump made it possible to use 6.3% less from the general fund to balance next year’s budget — $1.85 million instead of $1.98 million — which he anticipates “will help us stabilize (tax) rates in the future, should revenue growth slow down.”
The county’s general fund has significantly topped the annual target balance of $14 million by reaching $24.1 million this year.
“Reduced operational spending during the pandemic combined with surprisingly strong sales tax receipts has caused the county’s main savings account to grow steadily from 2019 to 2021,” Mr. Piche said.
The cushion the fund provides changed Mr. Piche’s approach to budgeting for what he referred to as “risk pool items” — programs for which cost is dependent on the amount of need — during his presentation to the Finance and Rules Committee last month.
“In a past budget, if I had known that jail MAT (medication-assisted treatment) is a program I have to do, we’d put in $3 million because we don’t know if it’s going to cost one ($1 million) and we don’t know if it’s going to cost four ($4 million,)” he said. “With a high (general) fund balance, I don’t think that’s appropriate.”
For next year he budgeted lower for those programs knowing that if the demand is higher, additional money can be used from the general fund to cover it.
“But lets not charge the tax payers. That’s kind of the point,” he added.
Some of the general fund will also be used in 2023 to pay for infrastructure projects including two box culvert replacements in the town of Turin for $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the parking lot rebuild at the Public Safety Building.
Very strong sales tax income combined with significant budget underestimations of what that number will be each year is one of the main reasons the general fund balance has grown so significantly, but because that income could change at any time, Mr. Piche told the board it must still be approached with some caution.
“This is our most powerful resource … We have to be very careful about how much of our budget we put in the hands of sales tax,” he said in his presentation, following in the budget document with, “Conservative budgeting is one thing, being consistently wrong on an important revenue source is another. There’s no doubt the excess revenue has helped us maintain our property tax rate, however, we do need to start being a bit more realistic with our sales tax budgeting.”
Since 2014, excess sales tax has totalled $14.75 million, according to statistics provided in the budget document, with budget underestimations from between $780,000 and $3.8 million including the $858,512 beyond this year’s budgeted $12.85 million sales tax revenue as of September. By the end of the year, the county anticipates $17 million in sales tax revenue.
The 2023 budget, sales tax income is set to “a bit more realistic” level at $14.75 million.
Some of the biggest changes in next year’s budget include:
— Debt interest payments for the capital project bond and other debt totalling $908,026 which will be covered by wind project payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT);
— Forestry, Recreation and Parks Department increase from $160,448 to $464,724 which includes $200,000 for private security on trails and a new administrative assistant to run trail permit sales and provide department support;
— $200,000 set aside to house inmates at the county jail somewhere else while work is being done there.
Additionally, a 10% increase in health insurance premiums is in the budget for next year after it was recommended by the health insurance professional working with the county to make a 14% increase in premiums, although the exact increase will not be set until next year.
“They’re looking only at claims. They don’t care about our fund balance. They are looking only at our population health and the claims that they’re seeing versus the claims they know we have coming in,” Mr. Piche told the committee, adding that health care inflation usually doubles regular inflation and premiums have not been raised since 2018.
The actuary who recommended the increase was also not considering the financial impact that increase would have on the employees.
Mr. Piche said the recommended increase would be about $7,800 per year for the median county employee salary of $48,000.
“That is staggering and frankly unaffordable for most of our employees,” Mr. Piche said.
Including retirees, the county pays about $5 million annually for health care and the 10% increase translates into approximately $500,000 more in the budget, Mr. Virkler said during the budget presentation.
The board will have to make a final decision by June.
Although the Lewis County Health System determines its own budget, it is still a part of the larger county budget. The Health System’s budget next year will be $85.32 million, up from $82.91 million this year.
Like this year, the budget does not yet include the costs to reinstate and provide maternity services after all of the key health care practitioners have been secured.
“The budget will be amended and maternity services will be restored to the community” as soon as the Health System is ready, Mr. Piche said.
The full 2023 budget document can be found on the Lewis County website at www.lewiscounty.org.
A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 22 in the legislative chamber at the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St., Lowville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.