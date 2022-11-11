LOWVILLE — Lewis County tax rates will remain steady in 2023 with the help of a bump in both overall taxable property value and revenue growth expected to outpace the spending increase.

According to the tentative 2023 budget crafted by county manager Ryan M. Piche, treasurer Eric J. Virkler and their teams, the 10.3% spending increase from $53.72 million this year to $59.28 million next year, will be covered by a projected 13.8% increase in revenue — from $33.94 million this year to $38.63 million next — including a tax levy jump from $17.81 million to $18.79 million.

