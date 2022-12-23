The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory that there should be no unnecessary travel in the county until further notice.
This is an upgrade from the travel advisory that went into effect across the county at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 28F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 13F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 1:47 pm
