LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued Wednesday morning a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of Lewis County.
This means travel should be at a minimum for such reasons as work and doctor’s appointments. Caution is advised as hazardous driving conditions could be encountered due to blowing snow and snow covered roads.
Route 177 between Eagle Factory Road and Route 12 is now reopen — lake effect snow covered roads are now cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.