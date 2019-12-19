The north country will receive $67.9 million for economic and communal development projects across the region through this year’s round of Regional Economic Development Council funds.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday announced an overall allocation of $761 million across the state’s 10 regions, funding that will support hundreds of private and public sector projects. The funding for the north country will support 83 projects in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.
Funding recipients in the region include EZ Stak, Watertown, which was awarded $1.24 million to purchase and renovate a new facility to expand; SUNY Canton, which was awarded $1.322 million to transform Midtown Plaza in Canton into a new mixed-use property, and Dual Development LLC, which will receive $3 million to demolish an old Lake Placid hotel to build a new one.
“Throughout the Regional Economic Development Council process over the past nine years, we have seen unprecedented regional investment focusing on a ground-up, strategic model that has spurred tremendous growth in every corner of this great state,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.
