NCCC celebrates SUNY Chancellor’s Award winner

North Country Community College sophomore Sydney VanNest, of Lowville, stands with SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr., left, and college President Joe Keegan after receiving a 2023 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at a ceremony in Albany in April.

SARANAC LAKE — A student in North Country Community College’s radiologic technology program has been named the college’s recipient of the 2023 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.

Sydney VanNest, a sophomore from Lowville, was one of 193 SUNY students from across the state to be honored with a Chancellor’s Award, presented by Chancellor John B. King Jr.

