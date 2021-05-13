North country people
Amanda Rydberg, Evans Mills, was recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Mass.
Joshua Hunt, Watertown, has earned the SUNY Oneonta 2020-2021 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence. Mr. Hunt is majoring in dietetics at SUNY Oneonta.
Derian Insani, Fort Drum, was awarded gold stars for the fall semester at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
Julie Ward, Fort Drum, was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society at the University of Texas, El Paso, Texas.
The following local residents were named to the winter term dean’s list at Elmira College: Cassidy Buchman, Lowville; Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur; Alexa Fields, Potsdam; Emma Henry, Ogdensburg; Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; Courtney North, Norfolk; Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls; and Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg.
Sydney I. Havens, Watertown, SUNY Oswego, recently received a $1,000 scholarship from AmeriCU Credit Union.
Malori Mattimore, Croghan, was named to the winter quarter dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartansburg, S.C.
Kirsten Joslin, Lowville, was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, education honor society, at Cazenovia College.
The following were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego: Keely M. Marriott, Croghan, marketing; Madeline Monnat, Croghan, biology; Isaiah J. Pominville, Croghan, biology; Corrissa M. Ricard, Lyons Falls, journalism; Shauna R. Rice, Castorland, wellness management; Ryan P. Bailine, Evans Mills, chemistry; Anthony D. Bergevin, Watertown, business administration; Caydee M. Blankenship, Antwerp, finance, economics; Carson Bruner, Deferiet, broadcasting and mass communication; Slater M. Bushen, Three Mile Bay, biochemistry; Jolene C. Deily, Watertown, graphic design; Valerie C. Deren, Watertown, graphic design; Joseph K. Farr, Watertown, wellness management; Annette M. Gokey, Adams, online wellness management; Gabriella C. Greene, Watertown, human development; Kiel M. Gregory, Sackets Harbor, creative writing; Sydney I. Havens, Watertown, broadcasting and mass communication; Remmington S. Johnson, Watertown, creative writing, linguistics; David M. Jones, Watertown, finance; Seth T. Kaufmann, Carthage, business administration; Katelynn A. Kron, Three Mile Bay, childhood education; Jeremy N. Machia, Dexter, criminal justice; Kylie S. Moulton, Rodman, accounting; Rachel R. Newell, Henderson, applied mathematical economics; Noah S. Newton, Adams, computer science; Taylor Pettit, Clayton, gender and women’s studies; Noah Ramer, Watertown, communication; and social interaction; Drew Schissler, Dexter, broadcasting and mass communication; Brightlynn J. Sharlow, Chaumont, childhood education; Ethan S. Stinson, Adams, cinema and screen studies; Kaylee M. Van Alstyne, Cape Vincent, marketing; Piper G. Warren, Watertown, biology; Johnarthur White, Watertown, history; and Bayleigh A. Woodard, Watertown, adolescence education.
Madelyn A. Countryman and Delanie M.R. Miller received $1,000 Scholarships for Future Educators for 2021 from North Central Zone of the Retired Educators of New York, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Miss Countryman, daughter of Al and Kelly Countryman, is a graduating senior at Indian River Central School, Philadelphia. She plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to majori in elementary education.
Miss Miller, daughter of Michael Miller and Tammie Miller, is a graduating senior at Watertown High School. She plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to study elementary education.
Jefferson County 4-H Youth Development Program received the Network for Youth Success 2021 Program Award of Excellence and Innovation.
