WATERTOWN — The North Country Family Health Center’s Women, Infants, and Children’s Program is educating both current and new participants on the recently expanded New York State eligible foods for those who qualify for the WIC Program.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a federally funded program providing nutrition benefits and education to at-risk pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5.
NCFHC’s WIC Program offers services to families in Jefferson and Lewis counties and provides four core services to participants: nutrition education, breastfeeding support and promotion, healthy food packages and referrals to health and social services in the area.
Participants who qualify for WIC have traditionally been able to redeem their monthly WIC benefits at local grocery stores for specific nutritious items such as whole wheat bread, beans, eggs, milk, cheese, and infant formula.
“The foods list enhancement couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Angel Carter, WIC director. “There are so many healthy options for breads, cereals, yogurts, and baby foods in today’s market, so adding more of these options to the WIC Acceptable Foods List is incredible, especially during this unfortunate time when food and supplies have been limited.
The list of additional foods, and how to apply for WIC may be found at https://www.wicstrong.com/agency/north-country/.
NCFHC operates three permanent WIC sites in Jefferson and Lewis counties — the first at 238 Arsenal Street, Watertown; the second at 26908 Independence Way, Evans Mills (located at the main gate of Fort Drum); and the third at the Lewis County General Hospital, 7785 North State Street, Lowville. Additionally, WIC operates temporary sites in Theresa, Clayton, Adams, and West Carthage.
Current and new participants may call (315) 782-9222, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with questions or concerns.
