CARTHAGE — The Northcountry Teen Group is back at the First Baptist Church of Carthage, 511 State St.
Meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, teens will have the opportunity to serve the community and participate in activities.
“This group is way more than pizza and cookies, although we will enjoy them once in awhile,” said church pastor Erik Svereika.
Participants will attend baseball games, scavenger hunts at the mall, host monthly concerts, go to Darien Lake, attend concerts and festivals, go on hikes, picnics, retreats and camping. In addition they will have video game tournaments, fear factor nights and watch movies. Teens will also go on disaster relief trips, helping people near and far.
All are welcome and participants do not need to be a member of any church to attend.
“Similarly, you do not need to know anything about ‘church’ or God to attend,” said the pastor. “Teens will have a time to dig into God’s word and learn some powerful truths that you can apply to your life now. They will help you get through life today and forever.”
From 8 to 9 p.m. participants will have free time to hang out, play games and plan up coming events. Musicians are also invited to bring their instruments to play with others.
Teens also invited to worship every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. featuring traditional pipe organ music or 11 a.m. with the band Undefeated.
On the last Saturday of the month, participants can help set up, run and enjoy a night of live music. Various bands with various music styles will come and play each month.
Teens can join in the all about families program and bring your entire family on one of the many events coming up, including a faith and family night at the Mets Stadium in Syracuse, a trip to the Salmon River Falls and fish hatchery and family movie nights.
