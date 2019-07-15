WATSON — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle accident at around 8 p.m. Friday on Number Four Road.
According to the office’s news release, the vehicle ran into a National Grid utility pole, overturned and caught on fire.
The two occupants, who were not identified in the report, were able to escape before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.
They were transported for treatment of their injuries by Lewis County Search and Rescue. The hospital was not identified in the report.
No further details have been provided at this time, but investigation into the accident is ongoing.
The Lowville Fire Department also responded to the scene.
