Nurses graduate from Lewis County Health System program

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates on Sept. 15. Ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony held in the health system’s John C. Herrman MD Conference Room.
Chief nursing officer Marcy Teal welcomed the graduates and praised the group for completing their National Council Licensure Examination and joining the nursing profession.
Chief executive officer Gerald R. Cayer reflected on the importance of nursing and nurses’ essential role in patient care at the hospital.
“Healthcare is purposeful, but it is hard and stressful,” Mr. Cayer said. “Your determination, grit, caring, compassion, advocacy, critical thinking, attention to detail and humor profoundly impacts the health and well-being of your patients each day. The work of the nurse is meaningful and matters. You do make a difference,”
The 15-week program began in July and prepared the new graduate nurses to transition from the school to the work environment. The program gave the graduates opportunities to sharpen clinical skills they would be using immediately and build relationships with peers and mentors. Graduates worked on the medical-surgical and ICU floors with senior nursing mentors. They traveled to various hospital departments to experience the impact those areas have on patient care. One day a week was dedicated to classroom instruction where speakers provided education on various subjects like; self-care, documentation, evidenced-based care and quality, clinical skills, just culture, lab topics, dietary topics, home health/hospice topics, and much more.
Following the short program and presentation of certificate awards, staff development coordinator, Emily Paulsen, expressed admiration and appreciation to all the graduates for their hard work and dedication throughout the Nursing Residency program.
“As you move into the next phase of your career, please know that we support and encourage your growth here at Lewis County Health System,” Mrs. Paulsen stated.
