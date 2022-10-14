Nurses graduate from Lewis County Health System program

The newly graduated nursing students include, in front, from left, Liza Kampnich, Laura Stewart and Elizabeth Lawrence. In back are Tressa Goolden, Amy Godlewski, Karine Mangasarova, Crystal Girouard, Haley Reed, Emilee Muncy and Morgan Hastwell. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates on Sept. 15. Ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony held in the health system’s John C. Herrman MD Conference Room.

Chief nursing officer Marcy Teal welcomed the graduates and praised the group for completing their National Council Licensure Examination and joining the nursing profession.

