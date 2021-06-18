LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System is upping its game to overcome a critical challenge in providing quality nursing home care: the chronic shortage of certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses.
Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer announced Friday that the health system is introducing “a new way to scale” pay that will shift compensation for CNAs to start at $20 per hour with the pay grade toping out at $23. Each pay level for LPNs will be increased by $2.50 hourly.
Mr. Cayer prefaced the announcement by saying these health care provider groups are “the backbone of long-term care” at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility and to long-term care in American society “as a whole.”
“It’s one of the most difficult jobs in our health system and we want to recognize it. In order to do that, we need to think outside the box.” Mr. Cayer said. “Traditional approaches to recruiting and retaining are not working and so we’re trying to do it differently.”
Redefining the wages isn’t just about better compensation in the present, but about creating a better work-life balance to improve the retention of an employee group with a notoriously high turnover rate that has only increased with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has added a new level of appreciation for CNAs and LPNs at the nursing home, Mr. Cayer said, noting that most of the female-dominated team has a tremendous amount of caregiving to do in their own lives as often single parents, grappling with homeschooling and an urgent lack of child care that has been taxing society as a whole, while many also care for their own parents or other family members.
“Lewis County has made a very strong commitment to ... long-term care services. In order for us to be able to fulfil that commitment, we need to have the best work force that we can pull together,” Mr. Cayer said.
While up to now, the nursing home has offered wages on-par with other area facilities, the benefit package they are able to offer as a public hospital from health insurance to the state retirement system may have given them an edge, but this wage — which will mean an annual wage of at least $40,000 — could help the facility offer more flexible schedules, cut down on the overtime aids and practical nurses need to work and in some cases, eliminate the need for a second job.
In return, the facility hopes to recruit between 25 and 35 new CNAs who are compassionate, empathetic, enjoy senior citizens, are hard workers, have a work ethic — meaning, he clarified, that they actually come to work — and are team players.
Money that has been used for sign-on bonuses, the use of agencies to fill gaps at higher rates and the money made available by a decrease in overtime hours will be used to finance the wage increases, Mr. Cayer said.
The same increase will not apply in the hospital facility, although Mr. Cayer said discussions with the local union are ongoing. The more immediate change for nursing home employees has been necessity-driven by the market. The nursing home needs the most urgent help on these levels.
“If this doesn’t work then we have to re-evaluate if long-term care can be a part of our future. We think this can work,” Mr. Cayer said.
With this change, Mr. Cayer said the health system is living its values: emphasizing integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence.
“We really want to support progressive actions for a liveable wage,” Mr. Cayer said.
Hospital administrators, the human resources manager, the local Civil Service Employees Association union and the Board of Managers have been working to make this change for the past five weeks, Mr. Cayer said.
“We wanted to introduce an initiative and a real commitment to fully deliver long-term care by recruiting more and retaining more quality aids,” Mr. Cayer said in an interview.
The changes in wage scale will begin June 28.
