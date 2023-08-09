TURIN — A confirmed tornado that struck southern Lewis County Monday evening packed winds of up to 140 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service in Buffalo completed a storm survey Tuesday and determined that the tornado rated a 3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, which has a maximum category of EF-5 on its assessment scale.
According to the service, the tornado touched down in the town of Lewis at 7:42 p.m. and proceeded to cut a maximum 700-yard path over 16 miles for the next 32 minutes before lifting in the town of Turin at 8:14 p.m.
The service says that initial damage occurred in the town of Lewis to the west of West Leyden along Mud Lake Road, including uprooted and snapped hardwood trees, significant damage to two homes that included a roof being uplifted and nearly totally removed, a wall blowout of a garage and the complete destruction and shift from the foundation of a barn.
Damage in the initial portion of the storm’s track generally peaked at EF2, according to the service, which can result in damage from winds of up to 135 mph.
The service said the tornado then continued northward and crossed Fish Creek Road with damage to another home that removed the roof and caused significant damage to the walls of the second level of the home. It also did significant damage to a second barn and snapped many hardwood trees.
After moving north of Fish Creek Road, the tornado crossed a large swamp with evidence of full defoliation of a few hardwood trees in the swamp. Tornadic damage then became less continuous north of this point without good road access to the track through swampy land.
Convergent track damage again resumed well southwest of the town of Turin, hitting the town water tower. It then continued northward as it paralleled West Road. Continuous uprooting, snapping, and occasional defoliation of hard and softwood trees was evident for a long portion of the track until it reached Snow Ridge Ski Resort.
Upon reaching Snow Ridge Ski Resort, tree damage increased to the snapping of hardwood trees at the root line and some defoliation. On the ski resort land, all of the chair lift metal cables failed, some chair lift structures were overturned or damaged, and the track of damage greatly widened as the storm continued north-northeastward.
The greatest damage of the entire track, according to the service, was from Snow Ridge Ski Resort to the West Wind Motel in Turin. Several structures saw completed roof failures, interior wall failures, window failures, and a one multi-story building was shifted from its foundation with its entire roof removed.
The tornado lifted after affecting the West Wind Motel with damage ceasing from this point.
As a result of the survey, the National Weather Service rates this tornado EF-3 with estimated maximum wind speeds of 140 mph.
