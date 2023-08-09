Tornado devastates businesses

The lifts, along with other equiptment and several buildings, were severly damaged by the tornado that passed through at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, Monday night. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

TURIN — A confirmed tornado that struck southern Lewis County Monday evening packed winds of up to 140 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service in Buffalo completed a storm survey Tuesday and determined that the tornado rated a 3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, which has a maximum category of EF-5 on its assessment scale.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.