LOWVILLE — A New York City man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine into Lewis County.
Shakespeare Cruz, 48, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty Jan. 24 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
He admitted with his plea that distributed multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine from 2014 to January 2019. According to prosecutors, he also admitted that he and his coconspirators arranged for the drugs to be transported from New York City to Lewis County, where the drugs were redistributed to others.
According to the plea agreement, Mr. Cruz admitted that he personally obtained at least $200,000 in proceeds in connection with the drug trafficking.
As part of his sentencing, he has agreed to pay a forfeiture judgment in that amount.
He was also ordered to undergo five additional years of supervision upon his release from prison.
