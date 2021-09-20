Office for the Aging names Snyder older adult of year

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Office for the Aging has announced Gerald Snyder is the 2021 recipient of the annual Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award. Mr. Snyder will be honored at 5 p.m. Sept. 23 on the lawn of the Lewis County Court House.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.