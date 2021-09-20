LOWVILLE — Lewis County Office for the Aging has announced Gerald Snyder is the 2021 recipient of the annual Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award. Mr. Snyder will be honored at 5 p.m. Sept. 23 on the lawn of the Lewis County Court House.
