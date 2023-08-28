WEST MARTINSBURG — The annual Ice Cream Social hosted by the Preservation Society for the West Martinsburg Church was held June 28, at the Old West Martinsburg Town Hall.
According to organizers, there was a record turnout of people.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
“There were so many flavors of ice cream and a variety of cakes made the selection difficult,” said Bette Lathan, spokesperson for the preservation society. “The hall was filled and there was a continuous flow of ice cream lovers coming and going. It was gratifying to see attendance return to pre-Covid days.”
Mrs. Lathan noted a shuttle service was available from the hall to the church.
“It was a wonderful time to view the steeple restoration project and the long-awaited resetting of the cross to the top of the steeple,” she said. “Inside the church CAPO3 played their music and the audience came and ‘sat a spell’ to enjoy the music with the beautiful acoustics inside this 1840 church sanctuary. Some folks came here first and then went to the hall for the treats and some came after the ice cream probably to ‘walk it off.’”
The West Martinsburg Mercantile was open for this event and was appreciated as another piece of history in the historic four corners of West Martinsburg.
The ice cream social is an annual event always held on the last Wednesday in June.
