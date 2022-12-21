LOWVILLE — For the 10th year, volunteers took to the village streets on the first Friday in December to hawk newspapers, raising funds for the Salvation Army.
The holiday fundraiser is an offshoot of the Watertown Daily Times’ Old Newsboy Day that was renamed this year for the late David L. Bonney. Mr. Bonney, who had worked in the Times circulation department, had been instrumental in the Old Newsboy Day program for more than 40 year after taking over for the late Dominic V. Liberatore who had brought the initiative to the Watertown area 76 years ago. In 2013, then editor of the Journal & Republican, Jeremiah S. Papineau expanded the program to Lowville. Money raised in a community stays in that community.
Donned with Times newspaper bags filled with the latest copies of the Watertown Daily Times and Journal & Republican, volunteers solicited donations for the Salvation Army giving a paper as an incentive.
Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army captain said that last year $23,000 was raised in Jefferson County and it was expected they would exceed that amount this year.
“The money that we raise from this is just a humongous help,” he said.
Capt. Nicoll said that Old Newsboys Day, along with the red kettle drive outside stores during the holiday season, is “a real essential need,” for the Salvation Army.
Lewis County event raised $1,625 from newsboys sales along with a $200 gift from the local AmeriCU and $250 gift from the local Northern Credit Union.
“We had another great year for Old Newsboys Day and what made it even better was it was our best year yet raising money here in Lewis County,” said Mr. Papineau. “We couldn’t do this without our amazing volunteers and the support of people in our community. We especially thank AmeriCU Credit Union and Northern Credit Union for their gifts in support of the cause. That really helped us go the extra mile.”
The Lewis County event organizer noted Neenah Paper and Kraft Heinz also took papers to sell and helped add to the bottom line for what was raised.
