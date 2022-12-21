LOWVILLE — For the 10th year, volunteers took to the village streets on the first Friday in December to hawk newspapers, raising funds for the Salvation Army.

The holiday fundraiser is an offshoot of the Watertown Daily Times’ Old Newsboy Day that was renamed this year for the late David L. Bonney. Mr. Bonney, who had worked in the Times circulation department, had been instrumental in the Old Newsboy Day program for more than 40 year after taking over for the late Dominic V. Liberatore who had brought the initiative to the Watertown area 76 years ago. In 2013, then editor of the Journal & Republican, Jeremiah S. Papineau expanded the program to Lowville. Money raised in a community stays in that community.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.