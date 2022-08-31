CONSTABLEVILLE — For the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the Flywheels & Pulleys Club will host the “Old Time” Gas Engines, Tractors and Truck Show.
The 47th annual three-day event, featuring displays of antique power and demonstrations of lost arts from draw saws to blacksmithing, will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the club’s grounds on Route 26.
All antique engines, tractors, trucks, tools and equipment are welcome; membership is not required.
“We are really excited about getting back,” said Olga Miller on behalf of the club. “We hope people come out to support us, that’s what makes it better.”
During the past two years while the club’s major fundraiser was not held due to the volume of people it attracts, flea markets were hosted in order to raise the funds needed to maintain the property.
This year’s event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a flag-raising ceremony to begin the weekend of living history, followed by a fish fry and an auction. Those interested in donating auction items may contact Olga and John Miller at 315-348-6781.
A pancake breakfast will be available from 7 to 10 a.m., followed by chain saw carving, a horizontal greased pole contest and calliope music. A chicken barbecue starts at noon and a “Big Guys” tractor pull begins at 2 p.m. The Country Cloggers will perform from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Festival-goers can participate in a watermelon eating contest at 3 p.m., “woman’s cross-cut fun” at 4:30 p.m. There will also be chain saw carving demonstrations and a working blacksmith on the grounds. Rounding out the evening will be a country dance with the Streeters from 8 to 11 p.m.
After more pancakes and religious services on Sunday morning, women will compete at throwing cast iron frying pans at 9 a.m., and children age 5 to 13 years old will get their turn at tractor pulling beginning at 10 a.m. with sign-ups starting at 9 a.m.
The afternoon will host another horizontal greased pole contest and chicken barbecue; a garden tractor pull along with three-legged races, both starting at 11 a.m.; sawdust find for tots at 1 p.m.; a beard contest at 2 p.m., and raffle drawings at 3 p.m..
The Streeters will perform “old time music” from noon until 4 p.m.
A flea market and craft show will continue throughout the three-day event. “Primitive camping” and RVs are welcome for a $5 charge per day. Restrooms and showers will be available. Vendors and campers must register and pay in advance. All flea market vendors, crafters, campers must register and pay in advance (includes engine sales area fees). These payments are non-refundable. For more information, contact Lance Blood, Flywheels & Pulleys Club president, at 315-337-2079; or John and Olga Miller at 315-348-6781.
Pets are allowed, but not encouraged at this event. Those who do bring animals must show proof of vaccinations and license. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets, and must ensure that they are kept on a 6-foot leash and under their control at all times. Vehicles must move no faster than a walk while on the grounds. No fireworks are allowed anywhere on the grounds.
For more information, call John or Olga Miller at 315-348-6781.
The Flywheels & Pulleys Club recently received a $3,000 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“We are grateful for the grant,” said Mrs. Miller. “We’ll put it to good use fixing our upper driveway.”
