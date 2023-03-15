PORT LEYDEN — A woman with ties to Lewis County has been involved in a little known sport which has taken her around the world.
Carson M. Chruscicki, who attended South Lewis Central School through 11th grade, is a member of the US Women’s Canoe Polo Team which is preparing for the Canoe Polo World Championships to be hosted in Deqing, China, in 2024.
While at South Lewis, Ms. Chruscicki played volleyball, softball and dove for the swim team. She moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., for her senior year, graduating in 2014. For the next several years, she traveled, continued her education and worked as a phlebotomist at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, for three years before relocating to Austin, Texas. After obtaining a bachelor of arts in Spanish with a focus in Latin American Literatures and Cultures with a Pre-Health Professions Certificate and Spanish for Medical Professions Certificate, she is now applying for medical school while working as a researcher. Working for the Callmann Group, an organic chemistry lab focused on biomedical applications at the University of Texas at Austin, she is working on a project to synthesize carbohydrate-based nanoparticles that can target and release therapeutic agents at tumor sites.
It was in Austin that she discovered canoe polo.
“A few months into living in Austin in the spring of 2019 I was out on Lady Bird Lake kayaking to see the bats depart from the South Congress Bridge at sunset,” Ms. Chruscicki, recalled. “I met a few players from the Austin Aquabats Kayak Polo Club. They noted that I was a good paddler, stemming from my upbringing on the water throughout upstate New York, and asked if I ever played water polo -- which I had. So I was invited to come to a beginners night practice in the club and was immediately hooked on the sport. I continued going out to practices about three nights a week.”
Later that summer, Stephanie Schnorr, a player who grew up playing kayak polo in Austin, talked to Ms. Chruscicki about the US Women’s Team.
“The team had lost a few players due to life circumstances after the World Championships in 2018,” said Ms. Chruscicki. “Stephanie asked me if I was interested in traveling internationally to play polo — my response was absolutely hell yeah.”
Canoe polo — kayak polo in the US — originated in Great Britain and is a well-established sport throughout Europe.
The sport combines boating and ball handling skills within a contact team game. With five players on each team, the ball can be thrown by hand or flicked with the paddle to pass between players or score in the opponent’s goal which is suspended two meters above the water. For better maneuverability, the kayaks are lighter. The paddles are also lightweight for better pull power and ball handling with thick, rounded edged blades to prevent injury.
“Kids (in Great Britain and Europ) grow up playing the same way Americans grow up playing soccer,” Ms. Chruscicki said. “Nearly every university in England has a club. In the US, however, polo is still developing. We currently have active clubs in San Francisco, Austin, Boston and New York City.
Joining the team, Ms. Chruscicki competed in the Pan-American Canoe Polo Championships in São Paulo, Brazil in November 2019, where the US team won the Bronze medal.
According to Ms. Chruscicki, the US Women’s team has players living in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, New Jersey, Boston, Vienna and Munich, with a variety of careers in architecture, IT, anthropology, physiotherapy, biochemistry and industrial design.
Shortly after Brazil games, the pandemic hit and international polo was put on hold until The World Games were held in the summer of 2022, hosted by the US team.
Last summer, Ms. Chruscicki participated in The World Games in Birmingham, Ala.
Similar to the Olympics, The World Games is an international sports event held every four years. For 11 days during the year following each Summer Olympic Games, more than 3,600 of the world’s best athletes from 100 countries, compete in more than 30 unique, multi-disciplinary sports which are not played at the Olympics.
“We were playing against the best teams in the world and went into it trying to learn as much as possible,” Ms. Chruscicki said. “It was truly surreal to play at an event that huge. A month later we travelled to St. Omer, France, to compete in the Canoe Polo World Championships, which we had qualified for in 2018. The event hosted 70 teams from 29 countries. The women’s division had teams from 16 countries and the top 12 automatically qualify for the next World Championships in 2024 in China. Our team took 12th, which means we qualify.”
Ms. Chruscicki’s mother Heidi L. Chruscicki of Port Leyden was able to attend the games in Birmingham.
“I watched her compete throughout high school but this was my first time at canoe polo,” Heidi said. “It was an incredible experience. There were athletes from all over the world.”
In addition to watching her daughter compete, the elder Ms. Chruscicki watched the tug of war, wheelchair rugby and roller figure skating.
The polo kayaker said the highlights of being involved in the sport are being able to travel and the camaraderie.
“The highlights for me have been getting to travel with the team and see how we grow every time we play together,” she said. “The sport is extremely intense and both mentally and physically challenging. I am hoping to be able to attend the next World Championships in China, but it is possible that I will be starting medical school at that time. We will see. But in the meantime I continue playing weekly in my club here in Austin.”
The team qualified for the World Championships in China with the placement in the games in France.
“We are hoping to get together as a team two to four times this year to play in various tournaments hosted by clubs in San Francisco, Boston and New York City,” said Ms. Chruscicki. “We are currently waiting to hear the location of the 2023 Pan-American Canoe Polo Championships, which may be hosted in Argentina or the US. It is used as a qualifier for the World Championships, so it is possible that our team does not participate as we already have secured our spot.”
She noted the team is a “self-funded and self-directed group who plays for the love of the sport.”
“That is what ultimately keeps me involved,” she said. “Last spring we had training camps in San Francisco, Austin and Boston where we come together just to get a few days of playing together. Every one of the competition I’ve played in has had at least one player who hasn’t played with some of the others, so we are always learning and growing as a team. We met every other week through zoom to give updates, watch games and talk strategy, and discuss our training. Stephanie, our captain, created a training program that we did individually and would send pictures and updates to keep each other motivated.”
