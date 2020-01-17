HARRISVILLE — One person is dead and two are injured after a head-on crash in the town of Diana on Thursday afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m., the Harrisville Fire Department responded to reports of a head-on motor vehicle crash on Route 3, between Marshey Road and Steam Mill Road, Chief Dave Thomas said. First responders found a pickup truck and SUV at the scene, both demolished, he said.
Mr. Thomas confirmed a sole occupant of one of the vehicles had died, and two others were transported to Carthage Area Hospital. State police were on the scene investigating, he said. Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Harrisville Fire was on the scene until around 10:30 p.m., Mr. Thomas said, assisted by departments from Natural Bridge, Carthage, Star Lake and Fine.
