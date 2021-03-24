MARTINSBURG — Three vehicles were involved in an accident Tuesday morning that lead to one person being injured and the closing of Route 12 for about six hours.
Jeremy A. Martel, 29, of Southbridge, Mass., drove a 2005 Western Star tractor, towing an empty flat bed trailer, into the rear passenger side of a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Isaias P. Castillo, 35, of Lowville, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Castillo was stopped, waiting for traffic to clear, so he could turn left onto East Martinsburg Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Mr. Castillo’s vehicle went across the oncoming lane and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.
The tractor-trailer stopped about 300 feet from the accident, going completely across Route 12.
The rig was disabled due to front-end damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roughly 30 seconds after the first accident, a 2020 Jeep Renegade, operated by Edith A. Oaks, 86, struck the side of the flatbed trailer, immediately coming to rest.
The accident report from the sheriff’s office said it’s unknown why Ms. Oaks did not see the tractor-trailer across the road.
The Martinsburg Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue members worked together to get Ms. Oaks out of her vehicle after which she was stabilized in a waiting ambulance before being airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She was suffering from chest injuries.
The investigation into the incident continues.
Deputies were assisted by the Lowville Fire Department, the Lowville police, the state police Spill Response Team, Department of Transportation, Commercial Vehicle Unit, Accident Reconstruction Team, the Forest Rangers, the DEC spill response team, Lewis County Emergency Management, employees of Marks Farm, Eggan Environmental, Monnats Towing and Groff’s Towing.
