LOWVILLE — A Horseheads man traveling from his job at Lewis County General Hospital died in a crash Friday on Route 177 in the town Pinckney.
Officials with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the driver of the 2014 Honda CRV involved in the crash, Amer Bin Ahmed Al Naqeeb, 31, of Horseheads, died at Lewis County General Hospital shortly after the crash. Officials said he lost his pulse while in the ambulance to the hospital, and was declared dead after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Mr. Al Naqeeb was a physicians assistant at Lewis County General Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 7 p.m., Mr. Al Naqeeb was in a black SUV, traveling eastbound on Route 177 as a tractor-trailer operated by Mario Barrera, 35, of Hollywood, Fla., traveled westbound. The two were involved in a head-on collision, and Mr. Al Naqeeb was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Initial plans to fly him by helicopter to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse were abandoned, as weather conditions prevented the helicopter from taking off.
Mr. Barrera and passenger of the tractor-trailer were uninjured.
Sheriff’s office officials said dash camera footage from the tractor-trailer shows that Mr. Al Naqeeb was at fault for the accident.
The SUV, which officials said had rear tires in poor, but not necessarily illegal conditions, lost control on slippery road conditions and spun in 360 degree circles down the snow-covered highway.
The spinning SUV drifted into the opposite travel lane, where it was struck by the tractor trailer.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is working with the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit to inspect the tractor-trailer that was involved in the crash.
The accident was one of two involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Route 177 Friday evening. Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a truck and SUV collided head-on near Route 177 and County Route 69. The operator of the SUV was taken to Upstate Medical University for treatment of unspecified injuries. Additional details of that crash were not available.
