NEW BREMEN — An ATV weekend at Stuck in the Muck Offroad Park, 8403 Artz Road, resulted in the death of a father of three boys.
Danielluis T. Diaz, 31, of Blossvale in Oneida County, died from severe head injuries from a UTV accident just before midnight Saturday in the gravel parking lot at 8403 Artz Road, according to Trooper Jack Keller, state police spokesperson.
“(Mr. Diaz) was operating his 2017 CAN AM Maverick X- UTV on a gravel parking lot when he lost control after striking a rut and overturned. Diaz, who was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, was partially ejected,” Trooper Keller said via email.
He was taken to the Lewis County Health System, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
A Facebook fundraising page was set up to help Mr. Diaz’s family, and by mid-day Monday, almost half of the $10,000 goal had been donated.
“He was too young. Dan was a loving, kind person that would do anything for his friends and family anytime, anywhere, no matter what,” wrote Michael Jennison, a friend who set up the page.
Stuck in the Muck was holding a “limited person” weekend, according to its Facebook page.
Frank Nortz, manager of the Adirondack International Speedway, said the off-road park and the speedway are leased from the same property owner, but they are operated separately. The two entities share the same parking lot, and, until recently, operated as a unit.
Eric D. Young, manager of Stuck in the Muck and organizer of the event, could not be reached for comment on the incident or on the event.
The state police’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.