LOWVILLE — Senior citizens, often targeted by scammers online, are being offered online safety and scam prevention seminars, both in person.
The free seminars will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., Lowville and on Oct. 24 at the Town of Potsdam Offices, 18 Elm St., Potsdam.
Seminar attendees will be shown how to recognize and avoid senior-focused scams, protect their identity while online and in general and how to navigate the internet safely, according to the news release on the event.
Attention will be given to both common and “lesser-known” scams targeting seniors as well as what to do if someone falls for a scam.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, partnered with the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York and AT&T to sponsor the seminars.
Both AT&T and the BBB have created programs and tools to help mitigate the problem.
Digital You and Cyber Aware are public education programs launched by AT&T providing tools, tips, apps, guidance and community education events like these seminars to help people have safe online experiences.
The BBB’s online tool, Scam Tracker, gives people an opportunity to report and learn about scams happening near them. All scams reported with the app are vetted by the BBB staff and shared with local law enforcement and agencies for analysis to help stop the scams, the release said.
“All too often, we see scammers target and take advantage of senior citizens in our communities,” Sen. Griffo said in a written statement, “We are providing seniors with useful tips and tools that will help them to recognize and protect against scams and stay safe when online.”
For more information on online safety, go to digitalyou.att.com and att.com/cyberaware, or www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.
