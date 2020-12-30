LOWVILLE — An Onondaga County man died in the first fatal snowmobile crash of the season in Lewis County on Tuesday evening.
Jason Norfolk, 32, of Jordan, Onondaga County, was riding a 2021 MXZ TNT 600 snow machine on the North Road — trail C4F — in the town of West Turin at about 7:44 p.m. with two other sleds. He was the first in line on the trail when he lost control in a left-hand curve and “exited the trail and struck a tree,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Norfolk was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, Constableville Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Sullivan’s Towing.
