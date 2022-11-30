Open house to celebrate Ingersoll’s 100th birthday

GLENFIELD — In celebration of his 100th birthday, the family of Robert E. Ingersoll is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the 3G Fire Hall, 6229 Blue St.
Mr. Ingersoll, was one of seven sons born to Anna Belle (Thayer) and Otis A, Ingersoll. Of his brothers, only Harvey is surviving.
Mr. Ingersoll attended school in Martinsburg then at Lowville Academy but dropped out after his second year of high school to pursue a career as an automobile mechanic having learned from his father about machinery.
“I didn’t like school,” he said.
After working in the automotive industry for several years, he was drafted into the Army at age 20. Mr. Ingersoll along with three of his brother served in World War II.
Returning home, he went back to work in the automobile industry this time in sales. He became the manager for Essenlohr Motors and retired in 1997 after 25 years. He has been married to Cynthia E. Ingersoll for 46 years and the couple has 10 children between them.
The soon to be centenarian, credits his longevity to genetics. His mother lived to be 105 and his brother Edward O. died in 2018 at age 100, He also said hard work and living an honest life contributed to his long life.
“A man is no better than his word,” he said.
He advises youth to stay active if they want to live a long life and “to treat others as you would want to be treated.” The family encourages all who have ever known Mr. Ingersoll to stop by the open house to wish his well and share memories.
