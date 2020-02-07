Operation Snowstorm keeps school kids warm

LOWVILLE — More than 150 schoolchildren are a little bit warmer this winter with the help of Operation Snowstorm.
Ninety-nine children at Lowville Academy and Central Schools and 64 at Beaver River Central School have new coats, hats, scarves, mittens, boots and other cold-weather gear as a result of a collaboration between Dyson Foundation and the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Children most in need of the clothing were selected by school staff members and the Community Foundation and given vouchers for use at the Lowville Farmer’s Co-op.
The Co-op gave discounts to the Operation Snowstorm shoppers, according to a Community Foundation news release on the initiative. An $11,500 grant paid for the program.
This is the 13th year of the program at the Lowville school and eighth at Beaver River.
“When temperatures plummet and winter is upon us, we are grateful to know that our children have the clothing they need to protect them from the elements,” said the Lowville school district Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King.
Both Mrs. Dunckel-King and Beaver River Superintendent Todd Green said they appreciated the Community Foundation’s effort to help their students.
