LOWVILLE — To highlight the programs of Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, Jefferson Community College, Small Business Development Center and the Lewis County Workplace a community open house was held Aug. 4 at the Lewis County Education Center.
“The whole purpose was to invite the community back to the education center here in Lewis County,” said organizer Michele E. Ledoux, CCE executive director. “I want people to see that we provide resources relevant for the residents of Lewis County.”
Open to the public was the building, classrooms and opportunities available to county residents.
Joanna C. Habermann, Director of Community Services for Jefferson Community College, discussed the benefits of students who take advantage of the classes offered at the education center. This year JCC will offer a HVAC technician class, CDL Class A training program and dental assistant class. The goal is “to help individuals launch a career or build skills and confidence to excel in their existing career,” the director said.
The open house also included food trucks, 4-H club displays, youth activities, information booths and a silent auction to benefit 4-H youth programs.
The BOCES organization was also showcasing the opportunities they provide at the education center. Randy R. Fulkerson, the work based learning coordinator/dean of students at BOCES, shared the two programs offered through the educational center this year — the inaugural heavy equipment program and the yearly engineering and design program.
The Heavy Equipment Operation program was created due to the large demand by local districts in the past few years.
“There are opportunities for the heavy equipment students to go into the workforce immediately after successfully completing the program,” Mr. Fulkerson said. “We have worked with local businesses including NYS DOT, Lewis County Highway department as well as several independent excavation companies.”
The program will give students the hands-on skills necessary to successfully earn their CDL license upon graduation.
The engineering and design program is an honors level program, open for a half and full day program that “gives students a good foundation to continue their education in the engineering field,” said the dean of students.
“Many of our graduates go on to Jefferson Community College, Clarkson, RIT, among others. One of our alumni has recently completed his degree in cyber security,” he explained.
“This building is for the residents of Lewis County and surrounding counties and I wanted the community to come see all that is available to them,” Ms. Ledoux said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.