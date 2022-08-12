Opportunities for residents at the Lewis Education Center

There was an open house at Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center to spotlight the programs which utilize the building. Annie I. Cayer/ Johnson Newspaper Corp

LOWVILLE — To highlight the programs of Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, Jefferson Community College, Small Business Development Center and the Lewis County Workplace a community open house was held Aug. 4 at the Lewis County Education Center.

“The whole purpose was to invite the community back to the education center here in Lewis County,” said organizer Michele E. Ledoux, CCE executive director. “I want people to see that we provide resources relevant for the residents of Lewis County.”

