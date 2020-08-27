Orthopedic surgeon joins Lewis County Health System medical staff

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Orthopedics has announced the addition of Dr. Nelson E. Wiegman to its medical staff and orthopedic team.
Dr. Wiegman is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and received his Doctor of Medicine from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. He completed his orthopedic residency and his surgical internship and residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in McChord, Wash.
He has over 25 years of private practice, military and combat experience. He served in Operation Desert Shield and Storm and was Commanding Officer: Forward Surgical Team, 5th MASH. Following his military commitment, Dr. Wiegman practiced in a rural community in central Delaware. Milford has a population of 15,000 and like Lewis County is primarily an agricultural community.
He has held several professional positions serving as president of the medical staff, chairman of the department of surgery, chairman of the disaster committee, as well as Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor.
Dr. Wiegman joins LCHS Orthopedic Surgeons, Dr. Steven J. Kaplan, Dr. Amish A. Naik and Physician Assistant Evan Leibelsperger. Dr. Wiegman is looking forward to working with the team to provide high quality, compassionate orthopedic care for patients and their families in the Lowville community.
All orthopedic providers are welcoming new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Lewis County Orthopedics at 315-376-4505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.