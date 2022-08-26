LOWVILLE — An Oswego County man is facing 20 felony counts of possessing child pornography in Lewis County.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 8 charged Matthias J. Kubick, 30, of Altmar, with the counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
A sealed indictment warrant was issued for Mr. Kubick on June 30 after an investigation into a child pornography complaint against him, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
He was arraigned and held at the county jail on $3,000 cash bail and a probation warrant.
