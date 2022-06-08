LOWVILLE — A free outdoor recreation day will be held at the Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area on Saturday.
The “Get Outdoors and Get Together Day” — co-hosted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Friends of Otter Creek Horse Trail volunteer group — will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Demonstration Area, 7327 Route 812 in Lowville.
The event is an effort to bring together people in all age groups at different ability levels from diverse backgrounds to be aware of the public land they have a right to enjoy, according to a news release.
Family-friendly and handicap-accessible activities available throughout the day include fishing, archery and a wheelchair-accessible trail as well as informative activities like a camping and campfire cooking demonstration, a water safety talk and a nature walk.
There also will be a storybook walk for children.
Fishing and archery equipment will be available for use, but people are invited to bring their own favorite poles and lures.
The Friends of Otter Creek — a group that acts as a steward for the DEC’s Otter Creek Horse Trail system in the towns of Greig and Watson — will not have horses at the event. Members will have an informational table about the horse trail and their work.
People who visit state lands are encouraged to practice “leave no trace principles” by not leaving anything behind, including garbage, and to be safe in their recreation choices based on their experience level and weather conditions.
For more information, contact Andrea Mercurio, forester for the Bureau of Forest Resource Management, at 315-376-3521 or by email at andrea.mercurio@dec.ny.gov.
