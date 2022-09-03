LOWVILLE — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Lewis County Overdose Awareness Alliance hosted a gathering Wednesday at Lewis County Fairgrounds to remember those lost and to foster understanding.

The alliance, comprised of Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Credo, UP! United Prevention Coalition Lewis County, Mountain View Prevention Services and Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, had representatives of the agencies on hand with information about what each does.

