LOWVILLE — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Lewis County Overdose Awareness Alliance hosted a gathering Wednesday at Lewis County Fairgrounds to remember those lost and to foster understanding.
The alliance, comprised of Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Credo, UP! United Prevention Coalition Lewis County, Mountain View Prevention Services and Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, had representatives of the agencies on hand with information about what each does.
Donna J. Flanagan, Credo peer advocate, said the agency provides drug and alcohol treatment by referral.
“It’s important to remember there are agencies here to help,” she said.
The Credo representative also stressed the agency has Narcan kits.
“It doesn’t matter if you know someone who uses, because you don’t always know,” she said. “Everyone should have one available — it should be part of any first aid kit.”
She said if the drug overdose medication is given to someone not on opioids there is no harmful effect.
Credo has the kits and conducts training on its use.
Cassie L. Forbus, interim executive director of Mountain View Prevention Services, said one reason for the gathering was a forum for people to share their stories.
“Recovery and prevention go hand in hand,” she said. “It’s important for people to share real world examples. To hear from people in the area — neighbors, friends could really make a difference to someone in recovery to make better choices and to know they are supported.”
NRCIL peer advocate and recovery coach Jennifer A. Halko said it was hoped that the gathering would also end the stigma about addiction.
“Addiction is not a choice,” she stressed. “They are people, not a problem. They are good human beings who need help and support.”
NRCIL offers a number of programs to aid in addiction recovery including the warm line with peers available to speak to those in recovery and support groups.
Although they did not have the turnout they had hoped, Ms. Halko said they hope the annual program grows.
“We invite community members to join the alliance,” she said.
Two guest speakers spoke at the event.
Ms. Halko said representatives from Lewis County Search and Rescue spoke about the increased overdose rate in the area and noted that more Narcan doses were needed to revive those who overdose.
Amber Yancey of Lowville, a mother who lost her son due to a drug overdose, invited attendee to the third annual 5K Run/Walk for Recovery. She holds the walk annually on the anniversary of her son’s death to raise awareness and show support to those in recovery.
“We want to support those in recovery and give hope to those actively using,” she said.
The walk is set for Sept. 22 with registration at 5 p.m. at Carthage Park, 1 Park Drive, Carthage. There is no registration fee for the event, Ms. Yancey said, because “people in recovery do not have money.” However, donations are accepted and funds are donated to area agencies which aid in recovery and prevention.
“It’s a family friendly event — kids in strollers, dogs on leashes,” she said.
September is Overdose Awareness Month and Ms. Halko said more events will be planned for the month.
