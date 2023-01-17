LOWVILLE — The four construction projects on Lewis County properties are starting 2023 on schedule — give or take a week — despite ongoing supply chain challenges and unforeseen circumstances that come with old buildings.
The $50 million investment in county-owned facilities including the hospital, highway garage, DMV and human services buildings will upgrade them while eliminating the need to rent office space going forward.
According to Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer and County Manager Ryan M. Piche, a productive summer and weather that extended the construction season into December and January interrupted only by a couple bouts of snowfall have been very helpful.
“There’s no aspect of this plan that is significantly behind. There’s certain items that have not moved as quickly as others, but as a whole, everything has remained on target,” Mr. Piche said of the three projects not relating to the health system in an end-of-the year interview.
According to a presentation given to the General Services Committee on Tuesday by the county’s construction manager James D. Garito of K&T Construction and Consulting, the overall budget for the human services, highway garage and DMV projects is also on track despite contingency spending out-pacing construction.
While expressing some concern over a large unforeseen expense resulting from the state Department of Transportation’s requirement to create a new entrance for the highway garage, Mr. Garito said he expects about $177,000 left in contingency funds once the projects are complete.
“We’re on budget. We’re not under budget, but we’re hopefully not going to be over budget,” Mr. Piche echoed. “As of right now, we’re in the margins that we’ve established.”
The county manager added that his main concern about unexpected costs from the remaining construction stems from renovations slated for the 113-year-old highway department building and the myriad hidden issues that may arise as walls are removed and new offices are created for the Forestry, Parks and Recreation Department, Soil and Water Conservation District and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the county.
At 91 years old, the hospital is the second-oldest building of those being renovated and, because it has had a number of expansions and renovations over the past nine decades, surprises like unmapped water lines and drainage issues have complicated the process along the way Mr. Cayer said earlier this month.
The hospital has remained in service and will continue to do so throughout the construction process including demolition to various areas over the next few months.
Unlike in many industries, staffing has not appeared to be an issue with the various contractors according to Mr. Cayer and Nicholas R. Garito, co-project manager for K&T, but getting the materials needed has.
“I think the supply chain has been the biggest issue so far, especially the electrical panels. There have been either no dates or the dates they give you come and go,” Nicholas Garito said.
Planning has been the key to minimizing the impact of working with such a fluid time frame for crucial materials.
“One of the cool things K&T helped us with is understanding how to do long lead items the smart way. As soon as contracts were rewarded, we paid them to store those items and that has helped us to stay on top of the supply chain issues,” he said. “There are certain things they ordered right away like the electrical panels … and we still don’t have dates on them.”
James Garito told county legislators in their meeting this month that building construction will not be delayed for the panels. The buildings will be ready for the panels.
“We’re going to proceed with finishing the (human services) building even if it’s collecting dust waiting for panels. We’re not going to get into a position where … we have a mad rush with pressing activities (because we waited) because that’s where your quality suffers,” he said, “We’re moving forward as if the panels will arrive and if the buildings collect dust, they collect dust.”
Mr. Cayer praised contractors working on the Health System project for their flexibility, ensuring work has continued regardless of supply chain and other delays.
While the health system project is also expected to stay within budget, the realization that there was much more rock that needed to be blasted and removed than originally anticipated was an early stressor on contingency funds and an obstacle for the project to overcome.
LEWIS COUNTY HEALTH SYSTEM
North State Street, $33 million
New surgical pavilion; upgrade and reconfigure medical-surgical wing
- About 95% of the earth and rock needed to be removed from the site has been removed.
- Most of the retaining wall and back-of-the campus access roads have been built.
- The pavilion has been framed, the roof is on and the sides enclosed.
- Surgeries are expected to begin in June or July in the pavilion.
- Half of the inpatient rooms, bathrooms and hallway have been gutted and re-framed for private rooms and bathrooms convertible to doubles if needed.
- The rooms and bathrooms have been rewired, dry walled and are in the process of being tiled and painted.
- Ceiling grids are in the process of being installed.
- The first half of the wing is expected to be completed in the spring and put into use so the other half of the inpatient rooms can be renovated.
- The other half, the intensive care unit and nurses’ station areas will be demolished and renovated throughout the coming months.
HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
Garage and outbuildings, East Road and Route 812, $10 million
New garage, cold storage, wash bay; Renovation of existing garage
- Site for new garage is cleared and cement foundation is in.
- The new pre-built metal building is expected to be delivered the first week of May. Competition is expected by the end of the year.
- The design for the new entrance to the new garage area is being reviewed.
- The equipment cold storage building and wash bays are constructed.
HUMAN SERVICES BUILDING
Outer Stowe Street, $8 million
Complete gutting and renovation of building
- The building was brought down to the studs both inside and out.
- Exterior walls and brick cladding is up.
- Interior walls are almost all built and are in the process of being dry-walled and painted, which started before the end of the year.
- Windows are being installed.
- Electrical system installation is almost complete.
- The discovery that a moisture barrier was not installed on the foundation when it was built in the 1980s will impact when and how the floors will be completed.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
East State Street and Water Street, $2 million.
- Site preparation and the foundation for the addition were completed by the end of the year.
- Most of the exterior walls have been framed and enclosed.
- Waiting for trusses to arrive to install the roof.
- The DMV will move to the new structure.
- Renovations on the existing building to prepare it for the Board of Elections and the Department of Weights and Measures have not begun.
