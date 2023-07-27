LOWVILLE — One of the highlights of opening day of the 202nd Lewis County Fair was the parade which travel along State Street from Jackson Street to Bostwick Street then down to the fairgrounds going by the judging stage.
Early Tuesday people staked out their viewing spots or took to the fairgrounds grandstand to see the parade pass by.
The more than two hour parade had more than 125 entries from walking units to floats; from fire department apparatus to farm equipment.
First, Laugh and Learn Daycare
Third, Turbines Swim Club
With Honorable Mention going to the Lewis County Dairy Princess.
First, Lowville Farmers Coop
Second, Countryside Vet Clinic
Third, Makuch Tree Service
Honorable Mention: O’Brien’s Dairy
Best use of flowers went to the Red Rooster Diner.
Best appearing fire department:
Second, Constableville and Beaver Falls
