LOWVILLE — Construction crews will be doing excavation work on the Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles driveway Wednesday for light poles, light pole islands and sidewalks that are part of the renovation project. Lewis County DMV will remain open to the public for transactions, but parking will be limited because of the nature of the work that has to be done. Plan your trip to the DMV accordingly on Wednesday.
