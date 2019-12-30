Parolee charged with making meth

CARTHAGE — Monday morning at about 7:30 a.m., the state Parole Department, accompanied by the Lewis County Drug Task Force and the probation department, checked on a parolee living on the town of Croghan and allegedly found a quantity of a drug and the materials to make more.
Billy J. Mono, 40, was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine at a higher level felony than merited by the amount found due to previous felony convictions for the same charge.
According to the Task Force news release on the incident, a “small amount” of meth was allegedly found in Mr. Mono’s Texas Road home first, followed by “components commonly used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.”
The investigation was extended to the garage and between the two buildings, about 2 grams of meth and “numerous components” to make the drug were found.
A parole warrant was also filed in the current case and a hearing will be held on his reported parole violation.
Assisting at the scene were the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and from the Sheriff’s Office, an investigator and a deputy.
In September 2018, Mr. Mono pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, both felonies, relating to a November 2017 incident. He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of parole.
Because of the previous felony convictions, Mr. Mono was held in the county jail on the current charge after he was arraigned by Town Justice Jennifer Scordo in the Lowville Village Court.
