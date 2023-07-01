OSCEOLA — Paul Machabee, a native of Brushton, will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Machabee’s appearance at the Hall of Fame seems appropriate, as he started his fiddle instruction as a youngster with hall of fame inductee Gretchen Koehler and her Madstop Fiddlers. While he later earned a degree in geoscience at Skidmore College, he was also mentored in fiddling and folk music by inductee John Kirk and Trish Miller. He often joins the fiddling duo for dances around the Adirondacks.
Machabee may include one or more of the other instruments he plays during his performance.. He has hosted singalongs on the banks of New York’s Mountain View Lake and New Hamsphire’s Squam Lake. He recently carried his fiddle while walking Te Araroa, a 3000 kilometer trail that runs the length of New Zealand.
Admission to the event is free. Musicians attending Machabee’s performance will have an opportunity to “jam” during his mid-afternoon break. Pre-packaged snacks are available in the Fiddler’s Kitchen. There are plenty of seats available in the pavilion. The pavilion may be enclosed in case of inclement weather and includes a dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables, and an adjoining children’s play area.
The site is handicap accessible. The museum and Hall of Fame are open during public performances and at other times by appointment. Admission to the event is free. Free parking is available on the left side of the shared driveway. The site is smoke-free and pet-free.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
