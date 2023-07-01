Machabee brings Adirondack tradition to Fiddlers July 2

Paul Machabeeand his fiddle are shown at the highest point of Te Araroa. Photo provided

OSCEOLA — Paul Machabee, a native of Brushton, will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Machabee’s appearance at the Hall of Fame seems appropriate, as he started his fiddle instruction as a youngster with hall of fame inductee Gretchen Koehler and her Madstop Fiddlers. While he later earned a degree in geoscience at Skidmore College, he was also mentored in fiddling and folk music by inductee John Kirk and Trish Miller. He often joins the fiddling duo for dances around the Adirondacks.

