MARTINSBURG — A Pennsylvania man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after flipping his ATV over.
At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Michael F. Jones, of Walnutport, Pa., was traveling west on French Road in Martinsburg when he lost control of his 2018 Polaris Sportsman 1000cc due to excessive speed from road conditions. The ATV flipped over in the road, near the intersection with Carey Road.
Mr. Jones was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, where he was treated for unspecified injuries.
Attempts to obtain updated information about Mr. Jones’ condition from the hospital and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning were unsuccessful.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.