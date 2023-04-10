Races are on for key offices in Lewis Co.

Lewis County Legislative Districts

LOWVILLE — With half of the legislative board seats contested along with the sheriff and district attorney positions, Lewis County could experience major changes in the way it does business after this year and at the very least, a dramatic election season.

Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli and former state trooper Nichole K. Turck both filed petitions for the Republican and Conservative parties, making it likely that the race will be decided in June.

