LOWVILLE — With half of the legislative board seats contested along with the sheriff and district attorney positions, Lewis County could experience major changes in the way it does business after this year and at the very least, a dramatic election season.
Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli and former state trooper Nichole K. Turck both filed petitions for the Republican and Conservative parties, making it likely that the race will be decided in June.
For incumbent district attorney Leanne K. Moser and attorney Jeffrey G. Tompkins, there will be a primary race to represent the Conservative Party on the November ballot, but the two will compete either way with Ms. Moser on the Democratic Party line and Mr. Tompkins on the Republican Party line.
County Treasurer Eric J. Virkler and Clerk Lyle J. Moser are also up for reelection but no challengers filed petitions.
All 10 legislature seats are up for grabs this year with nine incumbents seeking reelection.
In District 2, covering the southern sections of the town of Croghan, Legislator Lisa R. Virkler and challenger Thomas M. Kalamas will face off for the Republican nomination, though Mr. Kalamas will be on the ballot in November for the Conservative Party, even if Mrs. Virkler wins the Republican nod.
Patrick F. Mahar and incumbent Jessica L. Moser will be competing for the Republican and Conservative lines for District 3 covering Denmark.
In District 4, consisting of New Bremen and part of the town of Lowville, Legislator Ian W. Gilbert and newcomer Barry D. Lyndaker are both seeking the Republican nomination. Mr. Gilbert will be on the November ballot as the Conservative Party candidate regardless of the outcome of the primary.
Richard A. Chartrand, long-serving legislator in District 5 in the village of Lowville, will face off in primaries for the Republican Party candidacy against Vincent P. Nortz and against Erik J. Griffin for the Conservative Party line in November.
In District 6, which spans parts of the towns of Watson and Lowville, Legislator Andrea J. Moroughan will run against Steven M. Stogsdill for the Republican nomination, but she will not face a primary to be the Conservative Party nominee.
Democratic candidate Paul M. Stanford will also be on the general election ballot for the District 6 legislator spot.
District 1 Legislator Phil Hathway announced his retirement last year and Herbert F. Frost filed his petitions to be the candidate for the Republican and Conservative parties for the spot, representing Diana and the northern section of the town of Croghan.
The legislators covering the southern half of the county and part of the Tug Hill area — Joshua P. Leviker, Lawrence L. Dolhof, Thomas A. Osborne and Jeffrey G. Nellenback — will each be alone on the Republican and Conservative party lines for their districts and will be uncontested unless someone runs for those offices independently.
Monday was the final day to file petitions across the state after an extension was issued last week. Primary day is June 27. New York’s general election is Nov. 7.
